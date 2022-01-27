Left Menu

Soccer-Man Utd's Amad Diallo joins Rangers on loan

Diallo has made a total of nine first-team appearances at Manchester United, registering one goal and one assist, but has played for the English club just once this season. Rangers went unbeaten to win the Scottish title last season, ending Celtic's nine-year domination.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 23:03 IST
Soccer-Man Utd's Amad Diallo joins Rangers on loan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United forward Amad Diallo has joined Scottish Premiership side Rangers on loan until the end of the season, the two clubs said on Thursday. The 19-year-old, capped three times by Ivory Coast, joined United in January last year from Serie A club Atalanta, where he made his professional debut.

"It is fantastic for me at this stage of my career to have the opportunity to come to such a big club that is challenging on a number of fronts," Diallo said https://www.rangers.co.uk/article/rangers-confirm-loan-signing-of-amad-diallo/QCYztwlLJSQjNLS933wwW. Diallo has made a total of nine first-team appearances at Manchester United, registering one goal and one assist, but has played for the English club just once this season.

Rangers went unbeaten to win the Scottish title last season, ending Celtic's nine-year domination. They lead the table this season with 55 points after 22 games and travel to Ross County on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Researchers achieve milestone on path toward nuclear fusion energy and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Australia reports fewer COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations steady and more

Health News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scienc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022