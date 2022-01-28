Soccer-Brazil held to 1-1 draw by Ecuador in action-packed World Cup qualifier
Brazil had to settle for a 1-1 draw away to Ecuador after Felix Torres' header 15 minutes from time cancelled out an early Casemiro strike in a remarkable World Cup qualifier on Thursday.
- Country:
- Ecuador
Brazil had to settle for a 1-1 draw away to Ecuador after Felix Torres' header 15 minutes from time cancelled out an early Casemiro strike in a remarkable World Cup qualifier on Thursday. The incident-packed clash saw both sides have a player sent off inside the first 20 minutes and Brazil goalkeeper Alisson shown a red card on two occasions only for both to be rescinded after consultation with the Video Assistant referee (VAR).
Ecuador will feel aggrieved at having a goal chalked off and two penalty awards rescinded by the VAR - including one in second-half stoppage time - but they got just reward for their resilience when Torres headed home from a corner. Casemiro had put Brazil ahead after five minutes when he hammered home from close range after a goalmouth scramble.
That was followed by a red card for Ecuador goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez for a reckless challenge after 15 minutes before Brazil fullback Emerson Royal was dismissed for a second yellow card following a clumsy challenge five minutes later. The five-times world champions have already qualified for this year's finals in Qatar along with Argentina, who are playing away to Chile later on Thursday.
Ecuador are third in the 10-nation South American qualifying standings with 24 points from 15 games, seven points ahead of Colombia and Peru, who have a game in hand. The top four qualify automatically for the World Cup while the fifth-placed side go into a playoff with a team from the Asian confederation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares mixed as investors digest U.S. inflation surge
Chinese Taipei becomes first team to arrive for Asian Cup, India's flight delayed
After delay, Indian team arrives for AFC Asian Cup, follows Chinese Taipei
Chinese Taipei becomes first team to arrive for Asian Cup, India's flight delayed
Final of 2022 Asian Champions League set to move to 2023