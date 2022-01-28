Left Menu

ICC U19 WC: Nishant Sindhu COVID positive, Dhull and Rasheed available for quarterfinal

Young Indian cricketer Nishant Sindhu has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the match against Bangladesh in the ongoing Under-19 World Cup.

ANI | St John's | Updated: 28-01-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 19:09 IST
ICC U19 WC: Nishant Sindhu COVID positive, Dhull and Rasheed available for quarterfinal
India U19 team (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Antigua

By Vishesh Roy Young Indian cricketer Nishant Sindhu has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the match against Bangladesh in the ongoing Under-19 World Cup.

However, all other players who were COVID-19 positive earlier have now recovered and are available for the quarterfinal match against Bangladesh. "Nishant Sindhu has tested positive for COVID-19 but all the members that had tested positive earlier have now recovered and are all available for the quarterfinal against Bangladesh," a source in known development told ANI.

Last week, on the gameday against Ireland, the BCCI had informed that four India players tested positive for COVID-19, including skipper Yash Dhull and vice-captain SK Rasheed. While two more players were showing symptoms and they had undergone RT-PCR tests. As a result, six players were sent into isolation and India had to field a depleted side in the game against Ireland.

Coming to the match, defending champions Bangladesh's passage was not quite as stress-free, with the defending 2020 champions recovering from losing their opening game to England to finish second in Group A. An eight-wicket win over Canada was followed by a nine-wicket triumph (DLS) in a rain-interrupted game against UAE to set up a rematch of the final two years ago.

And while India will fancy avenging their three-wicket defeat in the 2020 showpiece, Bangladesh is finding their stride at just the right time to set the stage for an epic battle. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022