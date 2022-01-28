BBL: Glenn Maxwell signs new 4-year deal with Melbourne Stars

Left Menu

Australia star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has signed a new four-year deal with Big Bash League (BBL) club Melbourne Stars.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 28-01-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 20:12 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Australia star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has signed a new four-year deal with Big Bash League (BBL) club Melbourne Stars. Maxwell said he was thrilled to commit to the club long-term and was already looking forward to next season.

"I'm thrilled to commit to the Stars for another 4 seasons. I want to win a BBL title at the Stars and I believe we have the list to do that. We've got a really close group with some of the best T20 players in the world and excellent support from the coaching team," Maxwell said in a statement. "Our members and fans are the best in the BBL and I can't wait to see everyone back at the MCG next season. The Stars have been part of my life for a decade and I'm already excited to see what we can achieve in BBL|12 and beyond," he added.

The 33-year-old has been a marquee player in the BBL, having featured in every season of the competition since its inception in 2012-13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

