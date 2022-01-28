Left Menu

Soccer-Gladbach sporting director Eberl steps down

He was appointed sporting director in 2008, and extended his contract with the club in 2020. His resignation comes during a difficult spell for Gladbach, who have lost seven of their last nine games in all competitions.

Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 22:32 IST
Soccer-Gladbach sporting director Eberl steps down
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Borussia Moenchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has stepped down from his role after 13 years, the German club said on Friday. Eberl, who played 146 games for Gladbach between 1999-2005, took over the club's youth and amateur football programmes in 2005. He was appointed sporting director in 2008, and extended his contract with the club in 2020.

His resignation comes during a difficult spell for Gladbach, who have lost seven of their last nine games in all competitions. "I can understand the people who might question the timing of my decision with the position the club is in," Eberl said. "But I just don't have the strength to keep doing this job the way I have for so long.

"I haven't made this decision in order to move to another club. For now, I don't want anything to do with football." "Today is a difficult day for us, a bad day," club president Rolf Koenigs said.

"Max Eberl informed us that he no longer wishes to carry on as sporting director. We respected that, although of course we were disappointed, particularly as we had only extended his contract at the end of 2020." Gladbach are 12th in the Bundesliga table and next face Arminia Bielefeld on Feb. 5, who are on a five-game unbeaten run.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022