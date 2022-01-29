Soccer-Juventus sign Fiorentina striker Vlahovic

Juventus have signed Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, the Italian club announced on Friday, with the reported 75 million euros ($84 million) fee making it the biggest transfer of the January window so far.

The 22-year-old is the joint-top scorer in Serie A this season with 17 goals.

