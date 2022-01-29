Soccer-Juventus sign Fiorentina striker Vlahovic
Reuters | Turin | Updated: 29-01-2022 00:09 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 00:09 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Juventus have signed Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, the Italian club announced on Friday, with the reported 75 million euros ($84 million) fee making it the biggest transfer of the January window so far.
The 22-year-old is the joint-top scorer in Serie A this season with 17 goals.
($1 = 0.8968 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Juventus
- Serie
- Fiorentina
- Dusan Vlahovic
- Italian
Advertisement