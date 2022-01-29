Next part of PKL scheduled revealed

Pro Kabaddi League organisers, Marshal Sports, on Saturday released the schedule for the next part of the tournament, starting Monday.

Teams will fight for a position on top of the points table and fans will get to witness some of the biggest rivalries and seven days of edge-of-seat, high quality action on the mat from January 31 to February 6.

Haryana Steelers will take on the Gujarat Giants in the first match of the day on December 31, followed by Dabang Delhi KC's clash against U Mumba.

''Patna Pirates will resume matches by playing against Gujarat Giants, UP Yoddha and more, whereas Tamil Thalaivas will face Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans in the great Southern Derby,'' the organisers said in a statement.

PKL season 8 has been conducted day-on-day basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)