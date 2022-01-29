Left Menu

Soccer-Ecuadorian striker Caicedo joins Inter on loan from Genoa

The 33-year-old has joined the club as a backup option for coach Simone Inzaghi, who knows Caicedo well having worked with him for four years when manager at Lazio. "I am very excited, I want to do well, first of all I thank coach Inzaghi who did everything to have me here," Caicedo told Inter TV.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 29-01-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 20:49 IST
Soccer-Ecuadorian striker Caicedo joins Inter on loan from Genoa
Inter are on course to retain the Scudetto this season, as they hold a four point lead at the top of the Serie A standings, having played one game less than Napoli and AC Milan in second and third. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Italy

Ecuadorian striker Felipe Caicedo has joined Inter Milan on loan from Genoa until the end of the season, the Serie A champions confirmed on Saturday. The 33-year-old has joined the club as a backup option for coach Simone Inzaghi, who knows Caicedo well having worked with him for four years when manager at Lazio.

"I am very excited, I want to do well, first of all I thank coach Inzaghi who did everything to have me here," Caicedo told Inter TV. "He was very important, he convinced me immediately so I thank him and I can't wait to start training with him. "I am very proud to be able to represent my country and be the first Ecuadorian player here at Inter."

Inter are on course to retain the Scudetto this season, as they hold a four point lead at the top of the Serie A standings, having played one game less than Napoli and AC Milan in second and third.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022