Left Menu

Bopanna-Ramkumar seeded second at Tata Open Maharashtra

PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-01-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 21:53 IST
Bopanna-Ramkumar seeded second at Tata Open Maharashtra
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan was on Saturday seeded second in the men's doubles event of the Tata Open Maharashtra, beginning January 31 here.

Bopanna and Ramkumar, who won the title in Adelaide before the Australian Open, will open their campaign against the experienced American pair of Jamie Cerretani and Nicolas Monroe.

The Aussie duo of Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith has been given the top billing.

Apart from Bopanna and Ramkumar, two more Indian pairs will be seen in action in the doubles with Yuki Bhambri and Divij Sharan receiving the wild cards along with local boy Arjun Kadhe and Purav Raja.

Four Indians, starting in the singles main draw, have been handed a comparatively tricky draw as they will face tough competitions against the higher ranked opponents in their respective opening round matches. Ramkumar will square off against eighth seed Stefano Travaglia while Yuki will be up against Slovakia's Jozef Kovalik.

Kadhe will begin his campaign against former World No. 28 Joao Sousa while Prajnesh Gunneswaran will face fifth-seeded Daniel Altamaier in the opening round.

Top seed Aslan Karatsev, second seed Lorenzo Musetti, third seed Gianluca Mager and defending champion Jiri Vesely (4) have received byes in the singles opening round.

In the qualifying singles, Mukund Sasikumar, who made his ATP main draw debut at the last edition here, and Manish Sureshkumar have received wildcards.

Sureshkumar will kickstart his campaign against Czech player Kopriva Vit and Sasikumar will play Celikbilek Altug of Turkey, who made his Grand Slam debut at 2021 French Open. The qualifying matches will begin on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022