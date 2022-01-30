Women's Ashes: Brilliant Test match, this one didn't deserve 'draw', says Heather Knight

England skipper Heather Knight on Sunday said that the one-off Women's Ashes Test did not deserve to end as a draw and it was a brilliant contest to be a part of for everyone involved. The one-off Test between Australia and England in the Women's Ashes ended as a draw here at the Manuka Oval on Sunday. The hosts fell just one wicket short of bowling out England in the fourth innings while the visitors fell 12-run short of chasing down a record total.

"Brilliant Test match and I thoroughly enjoyed it. I don't think it deserves a draw in the end, does it? But delighted the way the girls fought and it is really pleasing. Not too bad, my left glute is a bit sore and trying to get a stride in, I feel alright and bowling is hardest thing in Test match cricket and some of our bowlers gave it a real shift and 3 days before the ODI stuff starts and have to recovery pretty well," Knight said after the game. Knight scored 216 runs in the Test, including an unbeaten 168-run knock in the first innings. As a result, she was adjudged as Player of the Match. Katherine Brunt also put in good performance as she took eight wickets in the match.

"A word for Katherine it is her last Test match, the performance she put in and the way she bowled and fought, she is a real warrior the way she fights I think really pleased with the fact that we got close and I think the psychology changes a little bit we were giving it ago and suddenly we were favourites," said Knight. "Probably an opportunity missed, but I think we will fret on it and we will look back and think what a game to be involved in and the fact that we went toe-to-toe with the Aussies and obviously with the series still alive, pretty pleased," she added.

Australia and England will now lock horns in three-match ODI series, beginning Thursday, February 3. (ANI)

