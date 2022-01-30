Left Menu

Mumbai City FC secure loan move for goalkeeper Ravi Kumar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 15:54 IST
Mumbai City FC secure loan move for goalkeeper Ravi Kumar
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Reigning Indian Super League champions Mumbai City FC on Sunday announced that the club has completed the signing of goalkeeper Ravi Kumar on loan from Odisha FC. The 28-year-old returns to Mumbai for a second stint and will remain at the club until May 31.

"It's a great feeling to be back. The club and the coach Des Buckingham have put their faith in me,'' Kumar said in a media statement issued by the club.

''I am aware of the expectations that come with being a part of Mumbai City. I am ready and I hope I can do my part in pushing my teammates and the club towards another successful season in my time here.'' A product of the Tata Football Academy, Kumar started his career with the Indian Arrows before making a move to Sporting Clube de Goa. Loan stints with Delhi Dynamos and Minerva Punjab followed before he was picked by NorthEast United FC in the 2017 ISL Draft.

The shot-stopper signed for Mumbai City ahead of the 2018-19 season and spent two seasons with the Islanders, making three appearances for the club, before he moved to Odisha FC in 2020.

Head coach Des Buckingham said, ''Ravi brings invaluable experience with him. He is a great individual to have in your group and more importantly, Ravi understands the fabric of the club.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
3
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022