Left Menu

Premier League: Newcastle sign Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes on four and half years deal from Lyon

Newcastle United on Sunday confirmed the signing of Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

ANI | London | Updated: 30-01-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 22:24 IST
Premier League: Newcastle sign Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes on four and half years deal from Lyon
Bruno Guimaraes (Photo: Twitter/Bruno Guimaraes). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Newcastle United on Sunday confirmed the signing of Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes on a four-and-a-half-year deal. The 24-year-old midfielder joins the Magpies for an undisclosed fee from Lyon, where he has been one of the outstanding performers in Ligue 1 over the past two seasons and will wear shirt number 39 - the number of the taxi once driven by his father.

Born in Rio de Janeiro, Guimaraes started out with Audax, where he made his debut as a 17-year-old, before moving on to Brazilian top-flight side Athletico Paranaense, where he won the Copa do Brasil and the Copa Sudamericana as well as being named in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A team of the year in 2019. He then signed for Lyon and, having won an Olympic gold medal with his country at the 2020 summer games, has earned three full caps for the Selecao. He is currently on international duty with Tite's side and completed his medical in his homeland ahead of travelling to Newcastle next week, following Brazil's clash with Miguel Almiron's Paraguay on Wednesday.

Guimaraes becomes head coach Eddie Howe's third signing of the transfer window, following England international Kieran Trippier and New Zealand international Chris Wood to St. James' Park. Eddie Howe said: "Bruno is a hugely exciting talent and has been one of our primary targets so I'm delighted to secure him. He strengthens the group immediately ready for the challenge ahead.

"He has been one of the standout performers in France and is a full international for Brazil so I have no doubt our supporters will really enjoy watching him. We look forward to welcoming him to the club on his return from international duty," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
3
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022