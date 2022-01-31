West Indies name squad for T20I series in India, same one that faced England

West Indies named a 16-member squad to be led by Kieron Pollard for the upcoming three-match T20I series in India starting February 16, the same team that faced England in the home contest.

The three T20Is will be played in Kolkata on February 16, 18 and 20, following the three-match ODI Series which will be played in Ahmedabad on February 6, 9 and 11. West Indies have already named the ODI squad under Pollard.

Eleven players feature in both the limited-overs squads: Pollard, Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith and Hayden Walsh Jr.

Shimron Hetmyer was left out of the squad on fitness grounds once again. Earlier this month, West Indies head coach Phil Simmons had expressed unhappiness at Hetmyer's attitude towards physical fitness.

"The team has been doing well in the Betway T20I Series against England in Barbados and we decided to stick with the same group of players. They have demonstrated great skill and fight and we expect the same kind of performances on the tour of India," chief selector Desmond Haynes said.

All-rounder Odean Smith was also named in the squad after a recent bizarre incident in which claims were made of him being ''victimised'' after he was left out for the third T20I against England to make way for Rovman Powell. The claims were made in a voice note sent to the media, the sender is not known yet. Simmons and Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt have rubbished the claims, terming the allegations ''a malicious attack on the credibility of the West Indies captain, designed to sow division within our team''.

West Indies have put up an impressive showing against England, winning the five-match T20Is series 3-2.

