Left Menu

Skeleton medallist out of Beijing Olympics with virus

Skeleton silver medallist Nikita Tregubov and one of his teammates will miss the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing after contracting the coronavirus and other athletes are also in doubt, Russian officials said Monday.Yesterday it became clear that there was no longer a chance of making it, Tregubov wrote on Instagram.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 31-01-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 17:04 IST
Skeleton medallist out of Beijing Olympics with virus
  • Country:
  • Russia

Skeleton silver medallist Nikita Tregubov and one of his teammates will miss the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing after contracting the coronavirus and other athletes are also in doubt, Russian officials said Monday.

''Yesterday it became clear that there was no longer a chance of making it,'' Tregubov wrote on Instagram. He said he felt fine and ''everything to do with my health is good.'' Tregubov and teammate Vladislav Semenov have been replaced on the team by other Russian sliders, Russian Bobsled Federation president Elena Anikina told state news agency Tass. She added that an unspecified number of other people from the team were ''waiting for the results of tests'' and will fly to Beijing later than planned ''if they get negative results.'' Anikina didn't name the athletes affected but two bobsledders from the same four-man crew reportedly tested positive last week.

Tregubov and Semenov placed fourth and sixth respectively at the last round of the World Cup series this month. The fifth-place finisher in that event, Germany's Axel Jungk, is also a doubt for the Olympics after testing positive for the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022