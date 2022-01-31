Soccer-Everton appoint Lampard as new manager after Benitez dismissal
Everton have appointed former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard as their new manager to succeed Rafa Benitez, with the former England midfielder signing a two-and-a-half-year contract until June 2024, the Premier League club said on Monday. "I'm very hungry to get started. I hope they felt my ambition and how hard I want to work to bring it together," Lampard said in a statement.
"I'm very hungry to get started. After speaking to the owner, chairman and the board, I very much felt their passion and ambition. I hope they felt my ambition and how hard I want to work to bring it together," Lampard said in a statement.
