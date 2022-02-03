Left Menu

Boxing-Taylor, Serrano show mutual respect ahead of historic MSG showdown

In their first face-to-face meeting since it was announced they would become the first female fighters to headline a card at New York's Madison Square Garden, they said they were excited to make history. "I've had my eyes on Amanda Serrano and this is a fight I've been looking forward to for quite some time now," said Taylor (20-0, 6 KOs).

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2022 06:21 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 06:21 IST
Boxing-Taylor, Serrano show mutual respect ahead of historic MSG showdown

Ireland's undisputed world lightweight champion Katie Taylor and Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano on Wednesday said they would let their fists do the talking as the pair voiced mutual respect ahead of their April 30 bout. In their first face-to-face meeting since it was announced they would become the first female fighters to headline a card at New York's Madison Square Garden, they said they were excited to make history.

"I've had my eyes on Amanda Serrano and this is a fight I've been looking forward to for quite some time now," said Taylor (20-0, 6 KOs). The 35-year-old gold medalist from the 2012 London Olympics will be putting all of her lightweight belts on the line for the sixth time since winning them in 2019.

"This is history right here. This fight is the most exciting fight in the sport, not just female boxing. This really is the best fight in boxing right now," she said. "We are both great champions, she has a great record and she's a great fighter."

Brooklyn-based Serrano (42-1-1 30 KOs), whose sister Cindy lost to Taylor by unanimous decision in 2018, already has an unrivalled legacy in the sport as a seven-weight world champion, and said she was "honored" to share the ring with Taylor. "I don't need to talk bad about any of my opponents," she said.

"I do all of my talking inside the ring," Serrano, 33, enters the bout in sparkling form after knocking out Daniela Bermudez last March, dominating Yamileth Mercado in August and overpowering Miriam Gutierrez in two separate cards co-starring YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Serrano signed with Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) last year and said she was glad she held out for a fight that promised a bigger payday. "For 13 years I've been professional and every other day I have wanted to quit ... never did I imagine making the money I have today. I mean, headlining MSG, like what?"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
Small satellites take to the skies

Small satellites take to the skies

 Singapore
3
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, the asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, the asteroid may be with...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022