BBL: Shaun Marsh re-signs with Melbourne Renegades

Australia left-handed batter Shaun Marsh on Thursday re-signed with Melbourne Renegades for two more seasons. The stylish left-handed batter will now remain in red until the end of the 13th edition of Big Bash League (BBL).

Marsh is one of the BBL's most prolific run scorers, sitting in sixth spot on the all-time leaderboard with 2398 runs and 22 half-centuries from 68 matches. He has been a Renegade for the past three seasons, scoring 963 runs - including eight 50s - from 31 matches.

"I'm excited to be part of this club for two more seasons," Marsh said. "We clearly haven't got the results we wanted as a team over the past couple of years. I'm determined to help the Renegades rise again and deliver success for all the fans who have supported us and stuck with us," he added.

The 38-year-old missed the first half of BBL|11 through injury, before returning to score 202 runs from the final seven matches. Marsh's re-signing adds to an experienced core of players the Renegades already have locked in for BBL|12 and beyond. (ANI)

