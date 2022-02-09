Left Menu

Cricket-Cummins says Australia need new coaching style after Langer

Australia needed a "new style of coaching", captain Pat Cummins said on Wednesday in his first public comments since the departure of former national team coach Justin Langer. Cummins said Langer's renowned intensity was not the reason the coach had been offered only a six-month contract extension, describing Cricket Australia's position as a "brave call". "Justin has acknowledged that his style was intense.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 09-02-2022 07:57 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 07:57 IST
Cricket-Cummins says Australia need new coaching style after Langer
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia needed a "new style of coaching", captain Pat Cummins said on Wednesday in his first public comments since the departure of former national team coach Justin Langer. In the wake of Langer's resignation on Saturday, Cummins and his team have been lambasted by several retired players for not publicly supporting the coach.

Langer left after a nearly four-year reign which was widely seen as instilling integrity and discipline into the team. His tenure culminated in a 4-0 beating of England in the Ashes series that ended last month. Cummins said Langer's renowned intensity was not the reason the coach had been offered only a six-month contract extension, describing Cricket Australia's position as a "brave call".

"Justin has acknowledged that his style was intense. And it was. He has apologised to players and staff for his intensity," Cummins said in a statement. "I think the apology was unnecessary. Because the players were OK with JL's intensity .. and Justin's intensity drove a better team culture and higher team standards. These are significant legacies."

According to Cummins, Australian players gave CA feedback that a new coaching style was needed after the excellent foundation provided by Langer. "We welcome that Cricket Australia invited the players and staff to contribute to CA's evaluation," he said.

"CA have made a brave all to transition, given the team has been winning." And Cummins had some parting words for former teammates of Langer who have rallied around the coach in recent days.

"Just as you have stuck up for your players, I'm sticking up for mine." Fast bowler Cummins, who took over as Australian captain in November, is scheduled to hold a media conference on Wednesday afternoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Many babies of mRNA-vaccinated moms have antibodies at 6 months; Moderate COVID tied to higher childbirth risks

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022