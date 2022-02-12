World Tennis Tournament: Felix downs Norrie to enter semis, Tsitsipas sets Lehecka clash

Felix Auger-Aliassime battled past Cameron Norrie to enter the semi-finals of the ongoing World Tennis Tournament on Friday in Rotterdam. The 21-year-old Canadian took another step towards a first ATP Tour title with a hard-fought 7-5, 7-6(4) win over Norrie in the quarter-finals.

Third seed Auger-Aliassime produced a solid performance over two hours and seven minutes, coming back from a break down in the second set to reach the semi-finals in Rotterdam for the second time. The Canadian faces a tough semi-final assignment in Rotterdam in the form of the defending champion, Andrey Rublev. Earlier in the day, Stefanos Tsitsipas produced another destructive performance to ease past Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-4 in one hour, 31 minutes to reach the semi-finals.

Standing in the way of the World number four Greek in the semi-finals will be Czech qualifier Jiri Lehecka after the World No. 137 continued his dream run in Rotterdam with a three-set win over Lorenzo Musetti. The 20-year-old Czech wrote another chapter into his fairytale run at the ATP 500 event, surviving a second-set blip to overcome Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 1-6, 7-5. (ANI)

