Soccer-Chelsea beat Palmeiras to win FIFA Club World Cup

English club Chelsea were crowned FIFA Club World Cup champions for the first time as a Kai Havertz penalty earned them a 2-1 victory over Brazil's Palmeiras after extra time on Saturday.

European champions Chelsea took the lead in the 55th minute but Palmeiras hit back when Raphael Veiga converted a penalty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)