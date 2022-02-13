Soccer-Chelsea beat Palmeiras to win FIFA Club World Cup
English club Chelsea were crowned FIFA Club World Cup champions for the first time as a Kai Havertz penalty earned them a 2-1 victory over Brazil's Palmeiras after extra time on Saturday.
European champions Chelsea took the lead in the 55th minute but Palmeiras hit back when Raphael Veiga converted a penalty.
