Soccer-Aloisi wears heart on sleeve after confusing handball decision

Western United coach John Aloisi was left perplexed after the Melbourne club were denied a chance for maximum points with the overturning of a late handball decision against Sydney FC's Rhyan Grant in the A-League on Saturday.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 13-02-2022 06:21 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 06:21 IST
Western United coach John Aloisi was left perplexed after the Melbourne club were denied a chance for maximum points with the overturning of a late handball decision against Sydney FC's Rhyan Grant in the A-League on Saturday. Referee Shaun Evans awarded a penalty in stoppage time after Australia defender Grant deflected a Dylan Wenzel-Halls header with the upper part of his left arm during the 1-1 draw at Jubilee Stadium.

However, Evans cancelled his decision after reviewing the play on a pitch-side screen and rescinded Grant's yellow card. Western United returned to the top of the A-League table with the draw but left the field frustrated.

"I'm not totally sure of where the handball is," Aloisi told reporters. "Is it the sleeve now is not handball or is it below the sleeve?

"If it is the sleeve well then I'm going to get my players to wear a longer sleeve. "I'm not sure if it's clear and obvious to overturn it.

"Disappointed, yes, but we have to get on with it and sometimes these decisions will go for you and sometimes against you. Unfortunately it went against us." Sydney FC boss Steve Corica said the referee had made the right call.

"There's no way Rhyan Grant could've got his hand down from there ... he jumped for the ball and he's on his way down and they headed it straight into his hand," he said. "I was a bit worried but obviously they made the right decision."

Sydney's Max Burgess scored in the 64th minute to cancel out Steve Lustica's earlier strike, leaving the Sky Blues third on the table on 17 points, three points behind Western United. Defending champions Melbourne City are second on 19 points.

