La Liga: Atletico edge Getafe in 7-goal thriller, Madrid drop points in goalless draw against Villarreal

Mario Hermoso dressed as a hero again in the 89th minute for Atletico Madrid as they defeated Getafe 4-3 in a thrilling La Liga game on Saturday here at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 13-02-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 16:25 IST
Mario Hermoso (Photo: Twitter/Atletico Madrid). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Mario Hermoso dressed as a hero again in the 89th minute for Atletico Madrid as they defeated Getafe 4-3 in a thrilling La Liga game on Saturday here at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. The game started with a penalty in favor of Atleti after Luis Suarez was knocked down inside the area. It was the Uruguayan striker who executed the penalty, but that was stopped by David Soria. In the 20th minute, Angel Correa took advantage of a ball without an owner inside the small area to send it to the back of the net and put Madrid ahead.

Seven minutes later, Cunha scored the second after pushing Lemar's assist into the net at the far post. Half an hour into the match, Borja Mayoral closed the gap for Getafe and later Enes Unal put the away team ahead with two goals in the 37th and 42nd minute. In the fourth minute of added time before halftime, Correa equalized after finishing off a cross from Lemar's left wing.

In the second half, the referee sent off Felipe with half an hour to go before the end of the match. With the game fast approaching towards an end, De Paul put a center measured from a set-piece to the head of Joao Felix, who assisted Mario Hermoso, and after a scissor, he signed the winning goal. At the Estadio de la Ceramica, Real Madrid were held to a goalless draw against Villarreal in a game that saw a cagey first-half turn into a dominant display by Los Blancos as they found their feet after the break.

Both Gareth Bale and Luka Jovic had strikes cannon back off the crossbar and the La Liga leaders had plenty of good chances to put the ball in the back of the net throughout. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

