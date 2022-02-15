Top-four finish highest possible achievement for United this season: Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United head coach Ralf Rangnick has said that the focus of his side should be to secure a Champions League berth for next season. He also said that a top-four finish is the best that his side can now hope for.

"Right now, this is exactly what Manchester United needs and wants - to finish fourth in the league. This is the highest possible achievement we can get. The Champions League, to proceed, [that is] not an easy one. [But] in the league, it's number four, that's what we have to achieve and what we're aiming at," Goal.com quoted Rangnick as saying. Manchester United has had some poor string of results following last term's second-place finish in both Premier League and Europa League.

"I know what it takes for next season but it's not the time now to discuss this with everyone. My full focus is tomorrow, getting the best out of this season and then it's time to speak about the next steps for the next couple of years," said Rangnick. Manchester United is currently in the fifth spot in Premier League standings with 40 points from 24 games.

The Red Devils will next lock horns against Brighton later today. (ANI)

