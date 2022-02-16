Left Menu

Rugby-Tuilagi in England squad for training camp ahead of Wales clash

Jones had said on Monday he was optimistic of welcoming back Tuilagi for the upcoming tie at Twickenham, after the centre missed England's 20-17 defeat to Scotland and 33-0 victory over Italy due to a hamstring injury. Tuilagi's return will be a significant boost for England, with the 30-year-old adding firepower to the midfield with his physical presence.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2022 01:29 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 01:27 IST
Veteran centre Manu Tuilagi has been included in a 25-player England squad for a five-day training camp in London announced by head coach Eddie Jones on Tuesday, ahead of their Six Nations game against Wales. Jones had said on Monday he was optimistic of welcoming back Tuilagi for the upcoming tie at Twickenham, after the centre missed England's 20-17 defeat to Scotland and 33-0 victory over Italy due to a hamstring injury.

Tuilagi's return will be a significant boost for England, with the 30-year-old adding firepower to the midfield with his physical presence. Courtney Lawes and Jonny Hill will also join the squad, with Lawes going through return to play protocols after suffering a head knock while Hill is recuperating from a fibula injury.

England, who are second in the Six Nations standings on six points after two matches, three points behind leaders France, will host Wales on Feb. 26 after the training camp. They then play another home fixture against Ireland on March 12, before completing their campaign away to France on March 19.

