Bangladeshi players are gearing up for Road Safety World Series Season 2!

February 21 As per the News reports, misinformation regarding payments due was floating around the internet regarding Bangladeshi legend players complaints to the media about the unsettled payments for the Road Safety World Series Edition. Check out this video, circulated to the media, where you can see the players praising the League and looking forward to playing in the second edition too.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2022 11:53 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 11:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
As per the News reports, misinformation regarding payments due was floating around the internet regarding Bangladeshi legend players' complaints to the media about the unsettled payments for the'' Road Safety World Series Edition''. There has been an apology given by certain players, and they also mentioned that they didn't inform anything to the media regarding this matter. The players' payment has been cleared fully. The rumors spread are false. Also, a journalist who covered the event in Raipur, from Bangladesh, confirmed that no such story appeared in the Bangladesh media about this matter.

This fabricated news did a lot of damage to the League, and the players are sorry to hear about it. Also, no complaints were inscribed. Check out this video, circulated to the media, where you can see the players praising the League and looking forward to playing in the second edition too. In fact, the league is now gearing up for its second season, and Bangladeshi players have praised it and have shown keen interest in participating. I had a great time playing for Bangladesh Legends last year, and I am very excited to play this year as well in the road Safety World Series, Mehrab Hossain commented.

