Soccer-Man Utd withdraws Russian airline Aeroflot's sponsorship rights
Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 18:06 IST
Manchester United have withdrawn Russian airline Aeroflot's sponsorship rights after Russia invaded Ukraine, the Premier League club said on Friday.
"In light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot's sponsorship rights. We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected," a club spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aeroflot
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Premier League
- Russian
- Manchester United
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-Japan to divert LNG to Europe amid Russia-Ukraine tension
Russian star practices despite report of positive drug test
Ukraine starts 10-day drills, mirroring Russian exercises in Belarus
What are the key parts of Ukraine's peace deal?
US Senate mulls sanctions against Russia for alleged cyberattacks on Ukraine