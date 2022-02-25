Soccer-Man Utd withdraws Russian airline Aeroflot's sponsorship rights

Manchester United have withdrawn Russian airline Aeroflot's sponsorship rights after Russia invaded Ukraine, the Premier League club said on Friday.

"In light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot's sponsorship rights. We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected," a club spokesperson said.

