Left Menu

Cricket-Former Australia wicketkeeper Marsh dies aged 74

Regarded as one of Australia's finest wicketkeepers, Marsh retired in 1984 with a then-world record tally of 355 dismissals. He is third on Australia's all-time dismissals list behind Adam Gilchrist (416) and Ian Healy (395). Marsh later became a selector for Australia's national teams before retiring from the role in 2016.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2022 05:01 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 05:01 IST
Cricket-Former Australia wicketkeeper Marsh dies aged 74

Former Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh has died eight days after suffering a heart attack, Australian media reported on Friday. Marsh, who played 96 tests and 92 one-day internationals in the 1970s and 1980s, was 74 and passed away in Adelaide after being moved closer to his family on Monday.

He had been in a medical induced coma having had a heart attack while on his way to a charity event in Bundaberg in Queensland on Feb. 24. Regarded as one of Australia's finest wicketkeepers, Marsh retired in 1984 with a then-world record tally of 355 dismissals.

He is third on Australia's all-time dismissals list behind Adam Gilchrist (416) and Ian Healy (395). Marsh later became a selector for Australia's national teams before retiring from the role in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan
4
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022