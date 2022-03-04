Left Menu

Rhythm Sangwan reaches semis in 25m pistol event, misses medal

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 04-03-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 22:54 IST
Teenager Rhythm Sangwan gave a good account of herself in her first senior India outing as she made it to the semifinals before finishing outside medal bracket in the women's 25m pistol competition at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup Rifle/Pistol here on Friday.

Sangwan shot a solid Rapid Fire round of 293 in the morning to qualify for the second semifinal in fourth place with a total score of 582. In the four-woman semifinal, however, she scored 14 hits over five 5-shot series rounds as eventual gold medal winner Lamolle Mathilda of France and Monika Karsch of Germany outgunned her with 18 and 20 hits respectively to make it through to the medal round.

Among the other Indians in the field, Esha Singh finished 11th with a score of 578 in the qualification while Olympian and Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat ended 27th with a total score of 573.

In the other medal event of the day, Patrik Jany of Slovakia won the men's 50m rifle 3 positions gold, beating Hungary's Zalaln Pekler 16-10 in the final.

India still lead the medals tally with two gold and one silver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

