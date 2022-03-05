Ali century helps Pakistan pile on 394-2 against Australia

Azhar Ali hit his fourth test century against Australia as Pakistan's top-order continued to pile on the runs on the second day of the first test cricket test on Saturday.

Ali, playing in his 92nd test match, led Pakistan to 394-2 at tea with an unbeaten 151 off 321 balls and captain Babar Azam was not out on 33.

Players from both teams wore black armbands in memory of spin wizard Shane Warne. They lined up before the start of play and observed a minute of silence to mark their respect for Warne, who died of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand at the age of 52. Ali shared a 208-run second wicket stand with Imam-ul-Haq (157), whose wicket was the only one to fall in the two sessions. The left hander was trapped leg before wicket by Pat Cummins (1-58) after lunch.

Ali and Imam frustrated Australia with their snail-paced batting by adding 57 runs in the first session after Pakistan resumed at the overnight 245-1 and reached 302-1 without further damage.

Ali, 64 overnight, reached his century off 257 balls when he lofted off-spinner Nathan Lyon (1-142) over mid-on for his eighth boundary after lunch.

Cummins went for an unsuccessful caught-behind television review soon after Ali had completed his century before Imam, resuming on 132 overnight, played across the line in the same over and was adjudged lbw.

Imam's marathon innings, spanning almost nine hours, included 16 fours and two sixes and came off 358 balls.

Ali and Babar accelerated the scoring as Pakistan scored 92 runs in the second session for the loss of only Imam's wicket. Ali showed aggression against fast bowlers and the spin of Lyon after completing his 100 and reached his 150 off 317 balls with a dozen boundaries and two sixes.

In the first session, Ali and Imam, who joined at stroke of lunch on the first day, showed no urgency on a slow wicket to push the scoring rate as Australia conceded just 23 runs during the 13 overs in the first hour and further 34 in the second hour.

