India post 244/7 against Pakistan in WC opener

PTI | Mountmaunganui | Updated: 06-03-2022 10:11 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 10:05 IST
India opening batter Smriti Mandhana Image Credit: ANI
Smriti Mandhana, Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar scored half-centuries to help India post 244 for seven in their ICC women's World Cup opener against Pakistan here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, India were under pressure after opener Shafali Verma was dismissed for a duck.

A 92-run stand between Mandhana (52 off 75) and Deepti Sharma (40) helped steady the ship.

However, Pakistan came back by claiming a flurry of wickets, including the scalps of skipper Mithali Raj (9) and her deputy Haramanpreet Kaur (5).

Rana (53 not out) and Vastrakar (67) then shared a crucial 122-run partnership to take India to a respectable total.

For Pakistan, spinners Nida Dar (2/45) and Nashra Sandhu (2/36) snared two wickets each.

Brief Scores: India: 244 for 7 in 50 overs (Pooja Vastrakar 67, Sneh Rana 53 not out, Smriti Mandhana 52; Nashra Sandhu 2/36, Nida Dar 2/45).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observing ceasefire

