La Liga: Barcelona move to 3rd spot after comeback win against Elche, Atletico leapfrog Betis

FC Barcelona move to 3rd spot in the La Liga table after their comeback win against Elche on Sunday at Manuel Martinez Valero Stadium. Barca collected three points from a high tension encounter in Elche. The home side put up a strong fight and led at half-time, meaning Xavi Hernandez's side needed to pull out all the stops to battle back from behind and ultimately seal a win that means they move up to third in the table.

Fidel Chaves put the home side ahead moments before half-time. At the hour-mark in the game, Ferran Torres put the visitors level. The cross was from Dembele, the setup was from Jordi Alba and the former Man City man stroked the ball over the line. In the end, the winner came from the spot. Elche defender Antonio Barragan was unfortunate to catch the ball on his shoulder but a penalty it was and Memphis Depay blasted it into the roof of the net.

At the Benito Villamarin, Joao Felix's brace and Lemar's goal gave Atletico Madrid three points in a vibrant duel against Real Betis. In the second minute of play, Joao Felix finished off an assist from Angel Correa to give visitors the lead. But in the stoppage time of the first half, Betis recovered a ball on the edge of the area as Cristian Tello beat Oblak to put home side level.

With half an hour left on the clock, De Paul found Marcos Llorente on the run who set up Joao Felix as Portuguese international restored Atleti's lead. Visitors could have extended the lead with chances from Joao Felix and Griezmann, but it was Thomas Lemar who sealed the victory with a goal in the 80' minute.

With this win, defending champions overtakes Betis in the standings to move into the Champions League places. Atletico Madrid are now on equal points with Barcelona while having played one more match than the Catalan side. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)