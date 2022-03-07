Serie A: Giroud winner against Napoli sends Milan back to top, Juventus maintain firm grip on 4th spot

Olivier Giroud was the lone goal-scorer as AC Milan beat Napoli at the Stadio Maradona on Sunday to return on top of the Serie A table. It's a crucial victory for the Rossoneri in a vital match that saw them returning to the top of the table on matchday 28 (albeit Inter Milan have a game in hand).

Giroud took centre stage again, scoring his eleventh goal of the season and his first away from San Siro as the Diavolo enjoyed another magical night. AC Milan put in a solid display in defence to keep a clean sheet. The team are dreaming of the Scudetto, even if Champions League qualification remains the primary goal. Milan now sits in first place on 60 points.

At the Allianz Stadium, Juventus earned three important points on the back of the second 1-0 victory of the week, this time against Spezia. After the Italian Cup semi-final success, Juve collected a 15th Serie A match win this season, which strengthened their grip on fourth place, six points ahead of Atalanta and Roma.

A poor clearance by Spezia goalkeeper Ivan Provedel was quickly fed forward by Daniele Rugani to Dusan Vlahovic, who likewise played a first-time pass to Locatelli. The midfielder rolled the ball into the path of Alvaro Morata, who side-footed his shot beyond Provedel for a deserved lead on 21 minutes. (ANI)

