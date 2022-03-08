Ecclestone is best spinner in the world, says Tammy Beaumont

Tammy Beaumont is ready to build on her 74 in the opening loss to Australia in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 as England take on the West Indies. "I don't think the strategy is going to be too different, our bowling tactics have been exceptional for a number of years now in both ODI and T20 cricket. I'm fully backing the likes of Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole and Kate Cross they've all been absolutely exceptional for us - Sophie Ecclestone I think is the best spinner in the world in my opinion," Beaumont said.

England fell 12 runs short in their chase of 310 against their Ashes rivals, with Beaumont one of four players to make over 70 and will be hoping for more of the same in Dunedin on Wednesday. Stafanie Taylor's Windies upset hosts New Zealand with a last-over win in the opening game of the tournament, but the White Ferns bounced back when Suzie Bates scored 79 not out in a nine-wicket win over Bangladesh at the University Oval yesterday.

"I didn't watch yesterday but obviously for Suzie to score runs on the home ground, great for her and I think so far the tournament has shown it is really high-scoring grounds and high-scoring games of cricket. As a batter that's good to see knowing that you're going to get value for shots and can build those innings in all the venues that we've got so far. For me, I'm rubbing my hands and ready to get out there," said Beaumont, as reported by ICC. Dunedin is hosting its third game on the same wicket with Monday's clash between New Zealand and Bangladesh heavily affected by rain.

The damp conditions and used wicket brought spinners into that game but Beaumont is not expecting a different approach from their match against Australia. "I don't necessarily think there's too much to change in approach to the game. Although we didn't get over the line, that's the highest we've chased in a chase. We could probably have tightened up a little bit in the field and with the ball, we bowled quite a few extras," said Beaumont. (ANI)

