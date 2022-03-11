Left Menu

Soccer-Spurs boss Conte saddened by turmoil at former club Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte said he felt pity for former side Chelsea after the Premier League team's billionaire Russian owner Roman Abramovich had sanctions imposed on him by the British government following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2022 08:42 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 08:42 IST
Soccer-Spurs boss Conte saddened by turmoil at former club Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte said he felt pity for former side Chelsea after the Premier League team's billionaire Russian owner Roman Abramovich had sanctions imposed on him by the British government following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Abramovich, who had been under scrutiny, announced last week that he was selling the west London club but that process is now on hold leaving the team in a state of limbo, operating under a special government licence.

Italian Conte guided Chelsea to the league title in 2016-17 and the FA Cup crown the following season and said that he felt sorry for their plight. "It's not easy, and honestly, it's a pity, it's a pity also because I was the coach of this club and enjoyed two seasons," Conte told reporters ahead of Saturday's Premier League game against Manchester United.

"I won two titles... in this club and it's a pity to listen the situation. It's not simple for the players, it's not simple for (manager) Thomas Tuchel, the fans, the Chelsea environment." Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 for a reported 140 million pounds ($183 million) and his investment resulted in the most successful era in their history as they won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and the Champions League twice.

The entry on the British sanctions list described Abramovich as "a prominent Russian businessman and pro-Kremlin oligarch" who had enjoyed "a close relationship for decades" with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Abramovich has denied having such ties.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" designed not to occupy territory but to destroy its neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists. "Honestly I hope that in general that this situation between Russia and Ukraine is going to finish and to find peace because it's too much important," Conte said. "I hope the best for this club... for sure I love the team."

($1 = 0.7640 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get here alone'; Warne's body due to be flown back to Australia and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Thankful Woods enters Hall of Fame: 'I didn't get ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022