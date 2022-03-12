Left Menu

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals unveil new jersey ahead of season

IPL franchise Delhi Capitals on Saturday unveiled the official jersey for the 2022 season.

12-03-2022
Team DC (Photo: Delhi Capitals). Image Credit: ANI
IPL franchise Delhi Capitals on Saturday unveiled the official jersey for the 2022 season. Delhi Capital's jersey has an equal dash of red and blue which exudes youthful and vibrant energy. While the red symbolises the team's on-field courage, the blue stands for balance and composure. The tiger, an intrinsic part of the DC logo, is bigger and bolder in the jersey.

The first jerseys were given to select DC fans at the team's home ground - the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Additionally, select children from the city, the DC Cubs, were given official jerseys too. "It's a new cycle of the IPL, and we can't wait to see our players in this brand new jersey," said Vinod Bisht, Interim CEO, Delhi Capitals. "Supporting this team in its quest for glory is our fan army, so it's only fitting for us to make them a part of our journey in every step."

Delhi Capitals will kickstart their season on March 27 against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

