Kshitij Naveed Kaul cruises to six-shot win at Mujib Borsho Chattogram Open

India's Kshitij Naveed Kaul registered a comfortable six-shot win after a solid final round display of four-under 68 at the Mujib Borsho Chattogram Open 2022 at the Bhatiary Golf & Country Club here on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Kaul (71-63-67-68), the overnight leader by five shots, drove home the advantage, scoring eight birdies at the cost of two bogeys and a double-bogey in round four to total 19-under 269 at the Rs 50 lakh event and register his third triumph on the PGTI. Kaul collected a prize money cheque worth Rs 8,08,250 that lifted him from 10th to first position in the TATA Steel PGTI Order of Merit.

Bangladesh's leading star Md Siddikur Rahman (71-66-69-69), who was overnight tied second, finished as runner-up at 13-under 275 after his last round of 69.

Kaul, who won his last PGTI event in November 2021, had an eventful front-nine as he made five birdies but dropped a bogey and a double-bogey. His front-nine featured two long conversions, two excellent bunker shots and a fantastic approach shot that landed within inches of the flag. He had nine one-putts on the front-nine.

With his commanding lead still intact, Kaul closed out the match with a steady back-nine sinking three birdies against a lone bogey. He ended up with the day’s best score of 68 and birdies on all the four par-5 holes.

''I was just focused on repeating what I did over the last two days. I managed to execute my plans well on the final day. All aspects of my game came together this week, especially my short-game,'' said Kaul, who turned pro in 2018 and was the best performing rookie that season.

''Before the start of the round, I had a feeling that I would putt really well today and that's what I did with just 23 putts in the day.

''I was confident from the start of the week and felt I could win. It's been great to win two titles in such a short span of time. I've had a terrific start to the year and would like to make it count from here on,'' added Kaul, who had posted a top-5 finish on the PGTI last week.

Two-time Asian Tour winner Md Siddikur Rahman had an eagle-two on the ninth along with four birdies and three bogeys during his fourth round of 69. However, he was unable to mount a challenge for the lead on the final day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)