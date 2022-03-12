Kshitij Naveed Kaul cruises to six-shot win at Mujib Borsho Chattogram Open
Indias Kshitij Naveed Kaul registered a comfortable six-shot win after a solid final round display of four-under 68 at the Mujib Borsho Chattogram Open 2022 at the Bhatiary Golf Country Club here on Saturday.The 21-year-old Kaul 71-63-67-68, the overnight leader by five shots, drove home the advantage, scoring eight birdies at the cost of two bogeys and a double-bogey in round four to total 19-under 269 at the Rs 50 lakh event and register his third triumph on the PGTI.
India's Kshitij Naveed Kaul registered a comfortable six-shot win after a solid final round display of four-under 68 at the Mujib Borsho Chattogram Open 2022 at the Bhatiary Golf & Country Club here on Saturday.
The 21-year-old Kaul (71-63-67-68), the overnight leader by five shots, drove home the advantage, scoring eight birdies at the cost of two bogeys and a double-bogey in round four to total 19-under 269 at the Rs 50 lakh event and register his third triumph on the PGTI. Kaul collected a prize money cheque worth Rs 8,08,250 that lifted him from 10th to first position in the TATA Steel PGTI Order of Merit.
Bangladesh's leading star Md Siddikur Rahman (71-66-69-69), who was overnight tied second, finished as runner-up at 13-under 275 after his last round of 69.
Kaul, who won his last PGTI event in November 2021, had an eventful front-nine as he made five birdies but dropped a bogey and a double-bogey. His front-nine featured two long conversions, two excellent bunker shots and a fantastic approach shot that landed within inches of the flag. He had nine one-putts on the front-nine.
With his commanding lead still intact, Kaul closed out the match with a steady back-nine sinking three birdies against a lone bogey. He ended up with the day’s best score of 68 and birdies on all the four par-5 holes.
''I was just focused on repeating what I did over the last two days. I managed to execute my plans well on the final day. All aspects of my game came together this week, especially my short-game,'' said Kaul, who turned pro in 2018 and was the best performing rookie that season.
''Before the start of the round, I had a feeling that I would putt really well today and that's what I did with just 23 putts in the day.
''I was confident from the start of the week and felt I could win. It's been great to win two titles in such a short span of time. I've had a terrific start to the year and would like to make it count from here on,'' added Kaul, who had posted a top-5 finish on the PGTI last week.
Two-time Asian Tour winner Md Siddikur Rahman had an eagle-two on the ninth along with four birdies and three bogeys during his fourth round of 69. However, he was unable to mount a challenge for the lead on the final day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian students in Ukrainian city take shelter in basement after Russian invasion, seek evacuation
Dialogue, diplomacy best way forward to defuse Ukraine crisis: India
Jaishankar holds talks with Hungarian counterpart for evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine
UNESCO head urges probe into killing of reporter Rohit Kumar Biswal in India
Centre must come up with clear proposal on bringing back stranded Indians from Ukraine: Salman Khurshid