Left Menu

Rugby-Ireland beat England 32-15 after second-minute red card for Ewels

Ireland took full advantage of a red card for England lock Charlie Ewels after less than two minutes of Saturday's Six Nations encounter at Twickenham to claim a bonus-point 32-15 victory that keeps them in the hunt for the title. Ewels was sent off for a head-on-head tackle on Ireland second row James Ryan - the fastest dismissal since the championship began in 1883 - and led 15-9 at halftime after tries for James Lowe and Hugo Keenan.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 00:10 IST
Rugby-Ireland beat England 32-15 after second-minute red card for Ewels
Image Credit: Flickr

Ireland took full advantage of a red card for England lock Charlie Ewels after less than two minutes of Saturday's Six Nations encounter at Twickenham to claim a bonus-point 32-15 victory that keeps them in the hunt for the title.

Ewels was sent off for a head-on-head tackle on Ireland second row James Ryan - the fastest dismissal since the championship began in 1883 - and led 15-9 at halftime after tries for James Lowe and Hugo Keenan. Amid a feverish atmosphere England hit back superbly, smashing the Irish scrum, and levelled the scores with two Smith penalties.

However, Ireland finished strongly, pulling clear with another Sexton penalty and then tries by Jack Conan and Finlay Bealham that earned a potentially key bonus point. France top the standings on 18 points after winning their first four games. Ireland have 16 and could still take their first title since 2018 with victory or possibly even a draw against Scotland in Dublin next week if England can upset France in Paris in the final game of the championship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New study sheds light on how blood clots are formed during wound healing

New study sheds light on how blood clots are formed during wound healing

 Ireland
2
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022