Left Menu

Indian Wells: Rafael Nadal performs great escape against Sebastian Korda to advance

Rafael Nadal on Saturday improved to a spotless 16-0 on the year, holding off an inspired challenge from Sebastian Korda to reach the third round at the Indian Wells.

ANI | California | Updated: 13-03-2022 09:35 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 09:35 IST
Indian Wells: Rafael Nadal performs great escape against Sebastian Korda to advance
Rafael Nadal (Photo: Twitter/BNP Paribas Open). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Rafael Nadal on Saturday improved to a spotless 16-0 on the year, holding off an inspired challenge from Sebastian Korda to reach the third round at the Indian Wells. The 21 times Grand Slam winner defeated 21-year-old Korda by 6-2, 1-6, 7-6(3) in a thriller.

The American held a double break advantage at 5-2 in the third set and twice served for the match in Indian Wells. But just as in the Australian Open final, Nadal managed to turn the match around after looking down and out against an inspired opponent. Nadal improved to 2-0 against Korda, having also claimed a 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 decision in the Round of 16 at Roland Garros in 2020.

"I thought I was lost today... and in Australia, very similar feeling," Nadal said in his post-match presser. "But that doesn't mean that I'm not going to keep trying or keep fighting." "Even if I think I'm going to lose the match, my mindset before returning that 5-2 game is, 'OK, I am playing bad, I had two breaks, but even if I'm going to lose, I'm going to try to finish the match having some better feelings.' So I need to fight to find these better feelings in that last game," he added.

Nadal next faces 27th seed Daniel Evans, a 6-2, 6-0 winner over Federico Coria earlier on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; Exclusive-WHO says it advised Ukraine to destroy pathogens in health labs to prevent disease spread and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022