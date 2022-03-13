Left Menu

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen on Sunday lost in the finals of the German Open here at the Westenergie Sporthalle.

13-03-2022
German Open: Lakshya Sen loses in summit clash against Kunlavut Vitidsarn
Shuttler Lakshya Sen (Photo/ Badminton Association of India). Image Credit: ANI
Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen on Sunday lost in the finals of the German Open here at the Westenergie Sporthalle. Playing at court 2, Lakshya got defeated by Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in straight games 21-18, 21-15, in a match that lasted for 57 minutes.

The Indian shuttler had earlier defeated reigning Olympic Gold medallist and World No.1 Viktor Axelsen in the semi-final match. Lakshya had made a stunning comeback in the third and final game against Axelsen to win the match 21-13, 12-21, 22-20 that lasted for 70 minutes and enter the final of the German Open. (ANI)

