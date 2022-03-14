Cricket-Pakistan wilt in Karachi after Australia declare on 556-9

Australia declared their first innings on 556 for nine and then reduced Pakistan to 100 for seven to seize control of the second test at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday.

After more than two days of leather-hunt under a harsh sun at the National Stadium, Pakistan face the prospect of a follow-on after their frontline batsmen meekly surrendered. Skipper Babar Azam was batting on 29 at the tea break with Hasan Ali yet to open his account and Pakistan still 456 runs behind.

Earlier Australia, resuming on 505-8, milked 51 runs in nine overs before declaring their innings immediately after crossing the 550-mark. Skipper Pat Cummins smashed three sixes in his unbeaten 34 off 36 balls against a jaded Pakistan attack on a slow track.

Pakistan had reasons to feel let down by their in-form openers who showed poor judgment to depart either side of the lunch break. Abdullah Shafique made 13 before chasing a non-existent single only to be run out.

Imam, who smashed twin hundreds in the drawn series opener in Rawalpindi, paid the price for his needless aggression in the first over after the lunch break. The bespectacled left-hander stepped out against Nathan Lyon only to chip a head-high catch to Cummins at mid-on to depart for 20.

Starc then claimed two in two to rock Pakistan. The left-arm quick lured Azhar Ali (14) into driving a full and wide delivery and Cameron Green grabbed the edge at second slip.

Starc followed it with a searing yorker to trap Fawad Alam lbw for a duck. Mohammad Rizwan somehow denied Starc a hat-trick but looked pretty much a sitting duck during his 13-ball stay.

Dropped in the slip by Steve Smith off Cummins, Rizwan got another life in the very next ball when an lbw decision against him was overturned. It did not really matter though as Cummins returned to dismiss Rizwan caught behind in his next over.

Starc owed his third wicket to Alex Carey who was convinced he had taken a catch from Sajid Khan even though the bowler himself was not sure and the umpire did not think so either. Carey convinced Cummins to review the original not-out decision and Sajid had to go after replays confirmed an edge.

