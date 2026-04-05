Rizwan Ahmad Detained by Delhi Police for Alleged Terror Connections

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has detained Rizwan Ahmad from Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district over alleged terrorism involvement. Officials transported him to the national capital on Sunday for further investigation.

According to authorities, Rizwan, from Padrauna town, was flagged during the investigation of a separate case. A task force, led by Inspector Nishant Dahiya, apprehended him with support from local police, confiscating his electronic devices.

Reports suggest Rizwan had moved to Mumbai over a decade ago for work but was imprisoned from 2017 to 2023 due to terrorism connections. During his arrest, explosives and records of international calls linked to ISIS were allegedly discovered in his possession. Investigations continue as the authorities gather intelligence on his network.

(With inputs from agencies.)