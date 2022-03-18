Left Menu

Soccer-Tahiti v Vanuatu World Cup qualifier postponed due to COVID-19

The match was part of an eight-team tournament to decide which team advance to an intercontinental playoff for a place at this year's World Cup finals. "The tests were conducted prior to the Vanuatu squad departing their team hotel for the stadium," OFC said.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2022 02:07 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 02:05 IST
Soccer-Tahiti v Vanuatu World Cup qualifier postponed due to COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A World Cup qualifying match between Tahiti and Vanuatu set to be played on Thursday in Doha, Qatar has been rescheduled due to a number of positive COVID-19 tests in the Vanuatu camp, the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) said. The match was part of an eight-team tournament to decide which team advance to an intercontinental playoff for a place at this year's World Cup finals.

"The tests were conducted prior to the Vanuatu squad departing their team hotel for the stadium," OFC said. "Vanuatu would not have had enough players to field a team." The winners of the March 17-30 competition will face the fourth-placed team from the CONCACAF region, which features sides from North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Oceania does not have an automatic place at the finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare treatable cancers; Colombia's Duque opens gene bank for long-term crop conservation and more

Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare trea...

 Global
4
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022