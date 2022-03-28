Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Sinner survives five match points in Miami Open thriller, Gauff, Norrie advance

Jannik Sinner saved five match points to advance past Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta 5-7 7-5 7-5 in a sensational display in the third round of the Miami Open on Sunday. Carreno Busta had Sinner on the ropes in the 10th game of the second set, nearly breaking him for the match before the Italian recovered to hold his serve and converted on a chance in the next game.

Soccer-Chelsea thrash Leicester 9-0 to go top of WSL

Chelsea hit Leicester City for six in the first half en route to a 9-0 win on Sunday to go top of the Women's Super League ahead of Arsenal, whose derby with Tottenham Hotspur was called off due to COVID-19 cases in the Spurs squad. Winger Guro Reiten opened the scoring for Chelsea with a pinpoint free kick in the third minute and added another in first-half stoppage time. In between Beth England scored twice, with Sam Kerr and Aniek Nouwen also getting on the scoresheet.

Golf-Scheffler caps meteoric rise to world number one with Match Play win

Scottie Scheffler capped a meteoric rise from obscurity to world number one by winning the WGC-Match Play in Texas on Sunday. Scheffler soundly beat fellow American Kevin Kisner 4&3 in the final at Austin Country Club.

Swimming-ISL postpones fourth season to 2023 due to war in Ukraine

The professional International Swimming League (ISL) announced on Sunday it was postponing to 2023 its fourth season due to the war in Ukraine. The club-based league launched in 2019, funded by Ukrainian businessman Konstantin Grigorishin, and features many of the world's top swimmers competing for 10 teams from Europe, the Americas and Japan.

Soccer-Portugal fans scramble for World Cup playoff tickets

The 50,000 tickets for Tuesday's decisive World Cup playoff between Portugal and North Macedonia at Porto's Dragao stadium sold out in hours with fans desperate to watch their team bid for a place at this year's global tournament. Big queues formed at the stadium's box offices and a major supermarket chain around the country and many fans were left disappointed at being unable to get tickets for 10 to 15 euros.

Motor racing-World champion Verstappen snatches first win of the season

Formula One champion Max Verstappen roared past Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc four laps from the finish to snatch a last-gasp first win of the season at Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The 24-year-old, who had started fourth, crossed the line just half a second ahead of the Monegasque under the floodlights at the speedy Jeddah Corniche circuit, while Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was third.

Tennis-Kyrgios gives credit to Osaka in tackling his demons

Nick Kyrgios on Sunday credited four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka for helping him to deal with his inner demons. After the Australian produced a clinical display to dispatch Italy's Fabio Fognini in the third round of the Masters 1000 tournament in Miami, he once again opened up about the mental struggles he had endured over the past few years.

Spring training roundup: Aaron Judge powers Yankees past Pirates

Aaron Judge had two home runs among his three hits as the New York Yankees powered their way to a 7-4 victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at Tampa, Fla. Josh Donaldson, Kyle Higashioka and Marwin Gonzalez also hit home runs for the Yankees to pick up right-handed starter Gerrit Cole, who gave up four runs (three earned) and four hits in two innings. He struck out five.

Soccer-Argentina coach urges fans to enjoy Messi while they can

Argentine football fans should enjoy Lionel Messi while they can and stop worrying about whether the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will retire from international soccer after this year's World Cup in Qatar, coach Lionel Scaloni said on Sunday. "We have to enjoy him now, not think about the future and what is going to happen," Scaloni told reporters ahead of Tuesday's qualifier away to Ecuador.

Soccer-Canada beat Jamaica to end 36-year World Cup finals drought

Canada qualified for the World Cup finals for just the second time on Sunday, beating Jamaica 4-0 to book their ticket to Qatar and end 36 years of failure and heartache. After failing to clinch a finals spot with a 1-0 away loss to Costa Rica on Thursday, Canada returned home with renewed purpose and a chance to complete the job in front of a frenzied, red-clad, flag-waving, sold-out crowd of nearly 30,000 at BMO Field.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)