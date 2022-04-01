Left Menu

SA vs Ban, 1st Test: Half-centuries by Elgar, Bavuma give hosts upper hand (Stumps, Day 1)

Top knocks by Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma gave South Africa an upper hand against Bangladesh on Day 1 of the first Test. here at Kingmead, Durban.

ANI | Durban | Updated: 01-04-2022 09:19 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 09:19 IST
SA vs Ban, 1st Test: Half-centuries by Elgar, Bavuma give hosts upper hand (Stumps, Day 1)
South Africa batter Temba Bavuma (Photo/CSA-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Top knocks by Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma gave South Africa an upper hand against Bangladesh on Day 1 of the first Test. here at Kingmead, Durban. At Stumps, South Africa's score read at 233/4, with Bavuma (53*) and Kyle Verreynne (27) currently standing unbeaten at the crease.

Put to bat first, the hosts had an amazing start as openers Elgar and Sarel Erwee stitched a long 100-run partnership. The duo finally broke when Khaled Ahmed dismissed Elgar for 67 runs, with the team's total at 113/1. Erwee got bowled out by Mehidy Hasan for 41 runs. Keegan Petersen joined Bavuma and played a brief stint before getting run out by Hasan, with 146 runs on the board. Following Petersen's wicket, Ryan Rickelton came to the crease.

Rickelton scored 21 runs before getting caught by Mominul Haque on Ebadot Hossain's delivery. Later, Verreynne joined hands with Bavuma and the duo ensured that there was no further damage in their batting line-up, to end Day 1 at 233/4. Brief scores: South Africa (Dean Elgar 67, Temba Bavuma 53*; Khaled Ahmed 1/49) vs Bangladesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States
4
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022