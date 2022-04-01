IPL 2022: Dwayne Bravo becomes highest wicket-taker in IPL

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Thursday became the highest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League (IPL) with 171 wickets to his name. Bravo achieved this feat during the clash against Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday here at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

"DJ Bravo, Champion, many many congratulations on becoming the highest wicket-taker in IPL. You are still 37 years young. Many more wickets to go and I hope you scalp 200 wickets in IPL," said CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja in a video posted on CSK's website. "Congratulations DJ Bravo on becoming the highest wicket-taker in IPL. From today you have become the official grandfather of IPL, so hearty congratulations once again," said CSK batter Ambati Rayudu.

All-rounder Moeen Ali also shared his wishes with the Caribbean star. "Many congratulations to you Bravo on your achievement. I hope you will get plenty more this season," said Moeen Ali.

Bravo went ahead of former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga, who has 170 IPL wickets to his name. Coming to the match, it was a complete team effort as Lucknow Super Giants chased down a big target of 211 in 19.3 overs against Chennai Super Kings to register a six-wicket win at Brabourne Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings will now be facing Punjab Kings on Sunday while Lucknow Super Giants will be going up against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (ANI)

