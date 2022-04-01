We can definitely beat Aussies on our day: Ecclestone ahead of World Cup final

Tournament's leading wicket-taker Sophie Ecclestone has said that England are capable of beating the mighty Australia on their day, warning that her side entered the ongoing World Cup final without playing its best cricket. The final will be played at the Hagley Oval on Sunday. ''Beating the Aussies in the final, I can't really put it into words after the Ashes we had,'' she said according to ESPNcricinfo.

''I really believe in this group and on our day we can definitely beat the Aussies - we've got a great chance.'' England have had a poor tun-up to the showpiece, losing the Ashes to their traditional rivals before suffering a defeat to the Aussies in their opening game of the World Cup. ''I know if we play our best cricket and our batters bat the way they can and the bowlers bowl the way they can, we've got such a great unit as a team, so we'll just focus on ourselves and do the best we can,'' she said.

After losing three matches in a disastrous start to the tournament, England prevailed in five must-win games to earn the right to defend the title they won at home five years ago. After conceded 77 runs off her 10 overs in England's 12-run defeat to Australia in the group stage, the left-arm spinner has been instrumental in the team's remarkable turnaround, claiming 20 wickets at an outstanding average of 12.85, including a career-best 6/36 against South Africa in the semifinals.

Recalling the horror start, the 22-year-old was quoted as saying by Sky Sports, ''I think when we lost three from three, there were a few tears in the changing room after the game.

''I think everyone was very disappointed with how we'd gone, but I think the turning point was having a few meetings to just say that we had nothing to lose now, so just put what we do in training out into a game and go out with no fear.

''We still haven't played our best cricket, so to get through to the final without playing our best cricket is obviously so good to see from this group.'' PTI AH AH BS BS

