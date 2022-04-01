Left Menu

Soccer-Atletico midfielder Herrera suffers thigh injury

Herrera, 31, has made 24 appearances for Atletico this season and started both legs of their Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester United. "After finishing last Wednesday's training session with discomfort, Hector Herrera has undergone medical tests, which have determined that he is suffering from a thigh injury," Atletico said in a statement https://en.atleticodemadrid.com/noticias/hector-herrera-suffers-a-thigh-injury on Friday. They face 19th-placed Alaves on Saturday, before taking on City in the Champions League on April 5.

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 20:15 IST
Soccer-Atletico midfielder Herrera suffers thigh injury

Atletico Madrid said midfielder Hector Herrera has suffered a thigh injury, casting doubt over his participation in their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Manchester City next week. Herrera, 31, has made 24 appearances for Atletico this season and started both legs of their Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester United.

"After finishing last Wednesday's training session with discomfort, Hector Herrera has undergone medical tests, which have determined that he is suffering from a thigh injury," Atletico said in a statement https://en.atleticodemadrid.com/noticias/hector-herrera-suffers-a-thigh-injury on Friday. "The Mexican international will begin rehabilitation work and daily physiotherapy sessions and the evolution of his injury will determine his incorporation to the group."

Atletico are fourth in the LaLiga standings with 54 points from 29 games. They face 19th-placed Alaves on Saturday, before taking on City in the Champions League on April 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022