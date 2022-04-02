Left Menu

PTI | Christchurch | Updated: 02-04-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 18:59 IST
Proteas women pacer Shabnim Ismail reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
South Africa pacer Shabnim Ismail has been reprimanded by the ICC for using inappropriate language during the Women's Cricket World Cup semi-final against England in Christchurch on Thursday.

According to an ICC release, Ismail was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

It relates to ''using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.'' ''One demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Ismail, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period,'' the game's governing body said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on the last ball of England's innings, when Ismail used inappropriate language after dismissing batter Sophie Ecclestone.

Ismail admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by GS Lakshmi of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Claire Polosak and Eloise Sheridan, third umpire Jacqueline Williams and fourth umpire Langton Rusere levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

