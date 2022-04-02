Left Menu

Cricket-Babar ton leads Pakistan to ODI series win over Australia

Babar, who forged an unbroken 190-run partnership with Imam, hit 12 boundaries in his 16th ODI century. Australia, who won the three-test series 1-0, will conclude their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years with a one-off Twenty20 match, also in Lahore, on Tuesday.

Reuters | Lahore | Updated: 02-04-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 22:31 IST
Cricket-Babar ton leads Pakistan to ODI series win over Australia
The foundation of the win was laid by Pakistan's fiery pace trio of Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim and Shaheen Afridi who bundled out Australia for 210 inside 42 overs. Image Credit: Twitter(ICCMediaComms)
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Skipper Babar Azam smashed his second successive hundred as Pakistan thrashed Australia by nine wickets in the final one-dayer to claim a 2-1 series victory on Saturday. The foundation of the win was laid by Pakistan's fiery pace trio of Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim and Shaheen Afridi who bundled out Australia for 210 inside 42 overs.

Babar smashed an unbeaten 105 and opener Imam-ul-Haq made 89 not out as they made light work of the meagre chase to guide Pakistan home with 12.2 overs to spare. Australia, put into bat, got off to a horror start when they slumped to six for three.

Shaheen (2-40) removed in-form Travis Head with the first ball of the match before Haris (3-39) dismissed Aaron Finch and Marnus Labuschagne in quick succession. Alex Carey (56) top-scored for the tourists and Ben McDermott (36), Sean Abbott (49) and Cameron Green (34) helped them pass the 200-mark but the Australia bowlers had little to defend.

Nathan Ellis removed Fakhar Zaman for 17 but Imam and Babar ensured there was no dramatic batting collapse that would allow Australia back into the contest. Babar, who forged an unbroken 190-run partnership with Imam, hit 12 boundaries in his 16th ODI century.

Australia, who won the three-test series 1-0, will conclude their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years with a one-off Twenty20 match, also in Lahore, on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global
3
Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed coverin...

 Ukraine
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022