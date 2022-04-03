That over from Lockie changed momentum, says Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya

Chasing a 172-run target the match was in the balance at 118/4 with Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant still at the crease and a double blow from Lockie Ferguson in the 15th over first to dismissing Pant for 43 and then after four balls dismissing Axar Patel tilted the match in Gujarat Titans' favour which they ultimately won by 14 runs here at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. "Not bad, to be honest. Very happy with the way everyone is stepping up on the right occasion. With the kind of attack we have, we thought we might be 10-15 runs short sometimes but with the attack we have, we can restrict them to 20-25 runs short. That over from Lockie changed the momentum," said Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Despite the victory, Panya believes that his team could have done better and put some more runs on the board while batting. "To be honest, I felt we were 10-15 runs short. I thought par was 185, to be honest. When Rishabh was there, I thought the game was in the balance," said Hardik Pandya. Pacer Varun Aaron could only bowl one over in the match and was taken off the attack and to cover up for his three overs, Pandya had to give the ball to all-rounder Vijay Shankar and Rahul Tewatia and they conceded 36 runs in the three overs bowled between them. Varun [Aaron] felt something happened to him. We were one bowler short so we had to finish the game on the 19th over. The courage Tewatia and Vijay showed, when they had not been told to bowl, they stepped up and helped us to win the game," said Pandya.

Shubman Gill top-scored for Gujarat Titans with the bat scoring 84 off just 46 balls hitting six fours and four sixes to take his team to 171/6 in 20 overs. "Fantastic, this is the Shubman Gill we all want to see. The kind of confidence he's carrying is going to come to all the batters," said Pandya.

With two wins in two matches, Gujarat Titans have got a perfect start to their IPL campaign and now they will take on Punjab Kings in their next match. (ANI)

